Shell files offshore drilling plans for Alaska’s North Slope

(AP) - Shell Offshore Inc. has submitted plans to drill for oil in the waters along the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska in the coming years.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that the Dutch oil industry giant applied to form the West Harrison Bay Unit to explore in state waters off the North Slope region. Documents submitted to the state Division of Oil and Gas say Shell has tried to find a partner to work on the West Harrison Bay leases for at least a year.

Shell has asked the state to validate its exploration plan for five years.

