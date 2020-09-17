Advertisement

‘There will be no politics’: President Trump tweets about Pebble Mine review

President Trump's response to reporter question about Pebble mine
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he “will do what is right for Alaska” when it comes to the Pebble Mine review.

The president’s tweet read, “Don’t worry, wonderful & beautiful Alaska, there will be NO POLITICS in the Pebble Mine Review Process. I will do what is right for Alaska and our great Country!!!”

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has previously posted about his opposition to the mine on Twitter, saying, “As a sportsman who has spent plenty of time in the area I agree 100%. The headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with.”

Trump Jr.'s post from August, followed another prominent political figure, and former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Nick Ayers’ tweet saying he hoped the president would block the mine in Bristol Bay.

Following the tweets, Trump was later quoted at a press conference saying he “would certainly listen to both sides."

“We have done a lot for Alaska, it’s a special place, and I’ll take a look at that. It’s interesting,” Trump said.

After those tweets in August, the Pebble Partnership issued a statement saying it was confident in the process and saying, “We do not believe the President will interfere with this statutory process.”

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, has vowed to block the mine if he is elected.

The Pebble Mine final environmental impact statement, which was released at the end of July, has received criticism from various groups including Alaska Native organizations, commercial fishing groups and sportfishing groups. The statement, which is issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not a final decision about whether or not Pebble Partnership can receive permits for the mine; rather, it’s a document that the Coast Guard and the Army Corps will use to make permitting decisions.

