We have rain today but really watch out for those winds and especially in those higher elevations and along Turnagain Arm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We will be cloudy on Thursday with a high of 55 degrees and 30 mph winds. Rain chances will be in the 60 percent range. Thursday night we drop down to 46 degrees with 25 mph winds while under cloudy and potentially rainy skies. Winds will blow from out of the east at 30-60 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations this afternoon and evening. We will be cloudy on Friday with a high of 56 degrees and 10 mph winds but up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Friday night we drop down to 43 degrees with 15 mph winds while under mostly cloudy skies. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 55 degrees for a high on Saturday.

Rain should last across Southcentral Thursday through Friday (tapering off on Friday) as storms over Bristol Bay lift northward on Thursday with the bulk of this rain affecting the northern Gulf Coast. The rain could be delayed or on again and off again at times due to mountain blocking (storm energy from the southeast a lot of times gets blocked). Areas farther north including the Western Susitna Valley will see continued rainfall as storms push up the mountains and get enhanced from this upward lift. Gusty winds out of the southeast are expected today through the usual areas including Passage Canal, Portage Valley, Turnagain Arm, Anchorage Hillside and Knik River Valley. Early Thursday morning, these gusts out of the southeast will spread across much of the Anchorage Bowl and Mat-Su Valley with sustained winds around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph as the low continues to track northward. These winds are expected to diminish overnight Thursday into early Friday. As the winds diminish on Friday, much of the area should continue sitting under cloudy skies while scattered rain showers are likely to continue through the end of the week.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, strong storms push into the Bering Sea on Sunday. We can expect widespread rainfall as well as Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) with these storms along the Aleutian Island Chain. High pressure moving side by side with these storms could be enough of a factor to keep the area drier but some on again off again showers will be possible. These storms along with the ridge of high pressure will be over Southcentral by Monday. By Tuesday, the low will travel into the Southern Gulf, with the heaviest rainfall confined to Kodiak Island and the coastal areas. Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) are possible for the Southcentral Coast and Northern Gulf.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.