Weekly tomato report lets brothers share their gardening know-how

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage brothers have turned their talent for growing tomatoes into a weekly report that their mother said is getting hundreds of views on her Facebook page.

Even at the young age of 11, Benjamin Bouton is an accomplished gardener. This year, he and his eight-year-old brother Thomas grew 100 tomato plants in the greenhouse at their Sand Lake home. Their mother, Lea, who is a science teacher at Dimond High School, wanted the boys to document how the plants were growing. Thomas suggested a video report, that has since become known as “Thomas’s Tomato Report.”

“I started it just as, this is what the boys are doing, and people thought they were funny,” Lea Bouton said.

But as the weeks went by, she realized people were actually looking forward to the reports and watching them again and again.

“People said, ‘when we are having a bad day, we watch these tomato reports,’” said Bouton, who added that the videos are averaging about 300 views. She said the boys are happy to share what they do and what they know about successfully growing tomatoes.

“They are just excited about what they’re doing,” she said. “And I think when you see a third- and a sixth-grader who are excited about tomatoes and chickens, most people just think that’s pretty cute.”

For their part, the boys said they love growing tomatoes and the reports are pretty fun, too.

“We’ll probably continue them till we don’t have any more tomatoes,” said Thomas. Which, in the greenhouse, may still be a few weeks away.

