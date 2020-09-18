Advertisement

Anchorage bars struggle to stay open as pandemic continues to impact business

(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said there were no immediate plans to relax the set of restrictions that are being implemented to slow the transmission of COVID-19 on Sept. 11. Several of these measures are placed local bars and restaurants by limiting buildings to 50% of their official capacity limit, requiring social distancing and prevention loud music or dancing.

“This is a good place for us to be, at least for the time being,” Berkowitz told members of the press on Friday. "We are going to continue to monitor the situation carefully, track the data the best we can and assess the information that comes at us with the hope that we can relax restrictions even more.”

The mayor also gave limited details about the system that’s currently being set up to provide members of the hospitality industry with CARES Act funding through grants.

“Different businesses will be entitled to either $30,000; $15,000 or $7,000 dollars,” he said. "We are looking forward to finalizing our agreements. These things, unfortunately, take more time than any of us would like.”

Those working to keep their businesses open say the grants should provide some sorely-needed capital; however, some say it might be too little, too late. John “JD” Dave has been working in the local service industry for nearly a decade. His first job was at the Last Frontier Bar in Muldoon, which closed its doors for good in May.

“If they already had that process in place, like ‘Hey, we are going to shut down the bars,’ then right alongside that, it should’ve been, ‘Hey we have to shut you down, but here’s something to get you through,” Dave said.

Dave also says that trying to put together a plan for managing a successful business has been difficult during the pandemic. The frequent changes to rules and regulations and loss of long-time regulars have made daily duties uncertain.

“The lack of sales trends and consistency ... It’s been very hard to build on that," he said. “For right now, we are down a third of our staff. Some days we need them, some days we don’t. You just walk in and you just kind of have to deal with what you get.”

On Thursday afternoon, the communications director for Berkowitz said more information on the hospitality grant program should be available in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Environment

Killer whales take advantage of warming Arctic to hunt bowhead whales in new waters

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Scientists have evidence of killer whale predation on bowhead whales in the eastern Chukchi and Beaufort seas for the first time.

Back 2 School

Parents and educators react to ASD’s plan to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Gross
Some families are uncertain about a return to in-person learning this fall.

Sports

Alaskans spend summer inside pro basketball bubbles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage's Taylor Vincek and Fairbanks' Ruthy Hebard got the rare opportunity to experience life inside the NBA and WNBA bubbles this summer.

News

Suspicious package reported at Mat-Su Jewish Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
At least one facility has been evacuated following reports of a potential security concern.

Latest News

Sports

The Fishing Report: September silvers on the Kenai River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
This week's fishing report features silver salmon fishing on the lower Kenai River with Luke Graham of 59 Degrees North Outfitters.

News

The Fishing Report: September silvers on the Kenai River

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Anchorage sees uptick in people walking away from halfway houses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
In any given month during the last two years, the number of people walking away from Anchorage’s halfway houses could be counted on one hand. Some months passed with no one walking away. But in August, eight people did.

News

Weekly tomato report lets brothers share their gardening know-how

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Eight-year-old Thomas Bouton's weekly Tomato Report is getting plenty of views on his mother's Facebook page.

Crime

Halfway House walkaway suspects still at large

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020, APD said the following individuals were still wanted on escape warrants: Matthew Waters, Michael Benjamin, Joseph Chya, Aitulagi Tuilefano, Jacob Sanders, Kymberley Kilgore.

News

Houston Middle School condemned due to earthquake damage

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Nov. 30, 2018 earthquake caused catastrophic damage to Houston Middle School.