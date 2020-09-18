Advertisement

Anchorage judge denies request to stop sending out controversial general election ballots

Voting in Juneau for the August primaries. (09/18/20).
Voting in Juneau for the August primaries. (09/18/20).(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Superior Court judge has denied a request to stop general election ballots from being mailed out to voters that show how a candidate was nominated to the ballot but not their current party affiliation.

An appeal to the decision was filed with the Alaska Supreme Court which is expected to hear oral arguments in the fast-moving cases shortly after 1 p.m.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson ordered on Thursday that the Division of Elections must stop printing the ballots. On Friday, she declined to halt those ballots being mailed out to voters.

Alyse Galvin, an independent who is running as the Democratic nominee for Alaska’s sole U.S. House of Representatives seat, sued the Division of Elections for not listing her nonpartisan status on the general election ballot.

Henderson ruled on Friday that Galvin raised “serious and substantial questions” about why her affiliation was not listed on the ballot but she didn’t know if it raised to the level needed to halt ballots being sent out.

The state has already printed over 800,000 general election ballots and Gail Fenumiai, the Division of Elections director, presented an affidavit to the court that said the state may not be able to conduct a successful election if it needed to reprint the ballots.

The first set of ballots needs to be in the mail to overseas and military voters on Saturday unless the state receives a waiver on that deadline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch: Anchorage mayor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and Anchorage Health Department officials discuss COVID-19 in the municipality.

News

Bushes Bunches brings fair food to Palmer produce stand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Without the Alaska State Fair, vendors are finding new ways to bring in revenue.

News

Suspect arrested in Fairbanks after being on the run for over a week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a 19-year-old suspect was finally arrested after being on the run from law enforcement for about a week.

News

Upcycled Yard Art Contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Participants in the Upcycled Yard Art Contest shared their work with the world last weekend. Valley Community Recycling Solutions put on the event with a reception and art walk, after creators dropped off their entries at the beginning of the month.

Latest News

News

Catching up with Tyonek, the famed beluga whale now living in San Antonio, Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Tyonek the beluga gained notoriety when stranded as a calf in Alaska in September of 2017. After being nursed back to health here in the state the whale would ultimately be sent down to San Antonio Seaworld where he now draws attention to the plight of the endangered Cook Inlet beluga population.

News

Father, daughter reunited as hospital makes visitor exception

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
A week after Marvin Abbott's arrival to Providence Alaska Medical Center, it became clear that his pleas to visit his daughter were being heard.

News

UAA researchers look for signs of COVID-19 in wastewater

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Researchers at UAA have refined a method to detect COVID in wastewater that could let communities know the virus is present before anyone experiences symptoms

News

FBI explains role in Nome investigation of missing woman

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Nome Police Department is the lead agency in charge of Florence Okpealuk's disappearance. The FBI is providing technical assistance by analyzing cell phone data and surveillance video.

Environment

Killer whales take advantage of warming Arctic to hunt bowhead whales in new waters

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Scientists have evidence of killer whale predation on bowhead whales in the eastern Chukchi and Beaufort seas for the first time.

Back 2 School

Parents and educators react to ASD’s plan to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Some families are uncertain about a return to in-person learning this fall.