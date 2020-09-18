Anchorage judge denies request to stop sending out controversial general election ballots

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Superior Court judge has denied a request to stop general election ballots from being mailed out to voters that show how a candidate was nominated to the ballot but not their current party affiliation.

An appeal to the decision was filed with the Alaska Supreme Court which is expected to hear oral arguments in the fast-moving cases shortly after 1 p.m.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson ordered on Thursday that the Division of Elections must stop printing the ballots. On Friday, she declined to halt those ballots being mailed out to voters.

Alyse Galvin, an independent who is running as the Democratic nominee for Alaska’s sole U.S. House of Representatives seat, sued the Division of Elections for not listing her nonpartisan status on the general election ballot.

Henderson ruled on Friday that Galvin raised “serious and substantial questions” about why her affiliation was not listed on the ballot but she didn’t know if it raised to the level needed to halt ballots being sent out.

The state has already printed over 800,000 general election ballots and Gail Fenumiai, the Division of Elections director, presented an affidavit to the court that said the state may not be able to conduct a successful election if it needed to reprint the ballots.

The first set of ballots needs to be in the mail to overseas and military voters on Saturday unless the state receives a waiver on that deadline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.