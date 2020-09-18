Clouds and showers return for the weekend
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Anchorage saw a brief hit of sunshine Thursday afternoon and evening, the clouds are expected to return by Friday. The clouds stick around through the weekend with a chance of showers coming through for the afternoons.
Snow is moving into the Brooks Range this weekend with a couple of inches of snow expected tonight near Atigun Pass and more near the 3000 ft. level by the weekend.
