Clouds and showers return for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Anchorage saw a brief hit of sunshine Thursday afternoon and evening, the clouds are expected to return by Friday. The clouds stick around through the weekend with a chance of showers coming through for the afternoons.

Snow is moving into the Brooks Range this weekend with a couple of inches of snow expected tonight near Atigun Pass and more near the 3000 ft. level by the weekend.

