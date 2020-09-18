Advertisement

Father, daughter reunited as hospital makes visitor exception

Providence Alaska Medical Center has not announced any changes to visitation restrictions
(KTUU)
By Beth Verge
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has set up camp outside a local hospital in protest of visitor restrictions triggered by the coronavirus. A week after his arrival, it became clear that his pleas were being heard.

“I don’t know if it’s happiness,” said Marvin Abbott, who arrived in Anchorage last Thursday in support of his daughter. “But, I feel better, I know that.”

Abbott’s daughter, Rachelle, entered the intensive care unit more than a week ago. All that time, Abbott said he had no intention of leaving his post outside Providence Alaska Medical Center. That is until he got the call he could visit Rachelle in person Thursday.

“It was a great feeling, just to be able to touch my daughter’s hand, talk to her, be with her, hold her,” Abbott said, “and to let her know her dad’s here. She needs to know her dad is here.”

Donning a mask, gown and face shield, getting a coronavirus test and having his temperature taken, the father and daughter were able to spend about an hour together, Abbott said.

“I just talked to her about memories,” he said, “and how proud of her I was of her this summer, how good she did, and how proud of her I’ve been throughout life. Not a quitter, always a fighter. So, I encouraged her to keep fighting this fight, not to give up.”

Rachelle’s condition has stabilized since she was first admitted to ICU, Abbott said, but the mother of one remains on life support.

“At one point, her heart was not beating and she was not breathing,” Abbott said. “She’s having a lot of seizures and stuff, and they’re trying to get the seizures under control.”

Still, as fall and rain begin to set in, Thursday proved to be a bright spot for Abbott, and a memory to hold on to.

“It’s the best I’ve felt in days,” he told a visitor to his camp Thursday afternoon. "I’m actually kind of smiling today.

“They had her hair braided,” he went on. “She’s a fisherwoman, and the first thing I noticed was her fingernails were clean.”

In visiting his daughter, Abbott also discovered how close to her room his setup is located.

“Even that’s a better feeling, just knowing which room to look up to,” he said.

While he was allowed one visit thus far, Abbott said that unless he’s on his way back inside the hospital, he isn’t planning on leaving his post anytime soon.

“The weather and waiting for today and the rain, it made for a lot of long nights,” he said, "but I’m ready for a lot more long nights.

“There’s always a miraculous chance that she could come back and have very little damage and be okay,” he said. “There’s always that chance. Miracles can happen, but whether that’s going to be her case or not, only time will tell.”

Lisa Butler, who also shared her story of trying to visit her husband in ICU, said she is set to see her husband as early as Friday.

“It’s not every‚ but it’s a step in the right direction,” she said Thursday evening, "and hopefully soon, with work groups meeting, they’ll allow visitation. “But I’m definitely excited about this.”

A spokesperson for Providence Alaska Medical Center said Thursday that policies restricting visitors have not changed. When asked about why Abbott in particular was finally let in to see his daughter, a spokesperson said that “All visit opportunities are consistent with our visitation policies and/or meet our exception criteria.”

A list of visitor policies, including exemptions, can be found on the PAMC website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UAA researchers look for signs of COVID-19 in wastewater

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Researchers at UAA have refined a method to detect COVID in wastewater that could let communities know the virus is present before anyone experiences symptoms

News

FBI explains role in Nome investigation of missing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Nome Police Department is the lead agency in charge of Florence Okpealuk's disappearance. The FBI is providing technical assistance by analyzing cell phone data and surveillance video.

Environment

Killer whales take advantage of warming Arctic to hunt bowhead whales in new waters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Scientists have evidence of killer whale predation on bowhead whales in the eastern Chukchi and Beaufort seas for the first time.

Back 2 School

Parents and educators react to ASD’s plan to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Some families are uncertain about a return to in-person learning this fall.

Latest News

News

Anchorage bars struggle to stay open as pandemic continues to impact business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Bars and restaurants are still looking for solutions to their loss of revenue during the pandemic.

Sports

Alaskans spend summer inside pro basketball bubbles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage's Taylor Vincek and Fairbanks' Ruthy Hebard got the rare opportunity to experience life inside the NBA and WNBA bubbles this summer.

News

Suspicous package reported at Mat-Su Jewish Center cleared, no longer a threat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
At least one facility has been evacuated following reports of a potential security concern.

Sports

The Fishing Report: September silvers on the Kenai River

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
This week's fishing report features silver salmon fishing on the lower Kenai River with Luke Graham of 59 Degrees North Outfitters.

News

The Fishing Report: September silvers on the Kenai River

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Anchorage sees uptick in people walking away from halfway houses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
In any given month during the last two years, the number of people walking away from Anchorage’s halfway houses could be counted on one hand. Some months passed with no one walking away. But in August, eight people did.