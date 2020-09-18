Advertisement

One new death, 112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

((Source: MGN image))
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services states another person with COVID-19 has died. The new death brings the state total of deaths to 45.

A total of 112 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, bringing the state total of cases to 7,587. Of the new cases, 108 were identified in residents with 71 of the new cases reported in the Municipality of Anchorage.

Four cases were identified in nonresidents but their location is currently listed as unknown on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska, at least 263 people have been hospitalized with the virus. Currently, 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional five that are hospitalized are suspected to have the virus. Statewide, 13 people with or suspected to have COVID-19 are on a ventilator.

DHSS states 89 of the state’s 153 intensive care unit beds are occupied.

There are now 5,120 active cases of COVID-19 with 4,400 of those cases in Alaska residents. The Municipality of Anchorage currently has 2,523 of those active cases.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 71
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Two
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 11
  • Utqiagvik: Five
  • Sitka: Two
  • Bethel Census Area: Two
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: Two

