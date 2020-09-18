Suspicious package reported at Mat-Su Jewish Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to a security concern

at the Mat-Su Jewish Center Thursday afternoon.

FBI agents have responded to the Mat-Su Jewish Center to assess a suspicious package, spokesperson Chloe Martin confirmed. Alaska State Troopers said the suspicious package is not explosive, but the law enforcement agencies are still working to determine what the package is.

A representative from the Mat-Su Jewish Center said all people have evacuated from the center, but the organization said they are not able to comment on the security concern at this time.

Due to the threat, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District has sent home students and canceled after school activities at both Colony Middle School and Colony High School.

A spokesperson for the school district, Jillian Morrissey, said there was a potential threat in the area and parents were asked to pick up their children out of an abundance of caution.

Alaska State Troopers, borough firefighters, Anchorage Police Department officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials are on the scene at the Mat-Su Jewish Center.

Parts of the area have been closed to vehicle traffic, including Horse Play Circle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

