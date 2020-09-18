Advertisement

Steller sea lion pup makes a splash

By Jennifer Summers
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again and the old adage goes for Steller sea lion pups as well.

Mist is only a couple of months old, born to the proud sea lion parents Mara and Pilot at the Alaska SeaLife Center on June 26.

She is seen here trying to get out of a pool after 17-year-old Mara gracefully leaps out of the water and slides along the edge of the pool.

Mist, Mara’s first pup, however, looks like she’s going to need a little more practice.

The pup is named after a sea lion rookery.

