Suspect arrested in Fairbanks after being on the run for over a week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after being on the run from law enforcement for just over a week.

Alaska State Troopers, along with the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, arrested Tyler Smith on Thursday around 11:53 p.m. at a home in west Fairbanks.

Smith first ran from the Wasilla Police Department and troopers on Sept. 8. According to a dispatch posted at the time, Smith drove from Wasilla to Anchorage, where the Anchorage Police Department joined in on the chase.

At two different points in the chase, troopers said Smith hit a Wasilla police officer with the driver’s side door of his vehicle and drove toward a trooper who deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop him. Smith later crashed the vehicle he was in near Bootlegger’s Cove and took off on foot.

Troopers eventually found Smith at a residential address in Delta Junction on Sept. 9, but he ran into the woods after attempting to leave the area in a vehicle.

Smith had four outstanding warrants in connection with 10 felony charges including burglary, theft, escape, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and failure to appear, according to the latest dispatch. He is expected in a Fairbanks courtroom next week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.