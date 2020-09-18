Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Fairbanks after being on the run for over a week

19-year-old Tyler Smith was arrested by law enforcement in Fairbanks on September 17, 2020. (APD)
19-year-old Tyler Smith was arrested by law enforcement in Fairbanks on September 17, 2020. (APD)(APD)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after being on the run from law enforcement for just over a week.

Alaska State Troopers, along with the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, arrested Tyler Smith on Thursday around 11:53 p.m. at a home in west Fairbanks.

Smith first ran from the Wasilla Police Department and troopers on Sept. 8. According to a dispatch posted at the time, Smith drove from Wasilla to Anchorage, where the Anchorage Police Department joined in on the chase.

At two different points in the chase, troopers said Smith hit a Wasilla police officer with the driver’s side door of his vehicle and drove toward a trooper who deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop him. Smith later crashed the vehicle he was in near Bootlegger’s Cove and took off on foot.

Troopers eventually found Smith at a residential address in Delta Junction on Sept. 9, but he ran into the woods after attempting to leave the area in a vehicle.

Smith had four outstanding warrants in connection with 10 felony charges including burglary, theft, escape, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and failure to appear, according to the latest dispatch. He is expected in a Fairbanks courtroom next week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Upcycled Yard Art Contest

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Participants in the Upcycled Yard Art Contest shared their work with the world last weekend. Valley Community Recycling Solutions put on the event with a reception and art walk, after creators dropped off their entries at the beginning of the month.

News

Catching up with Tyonek, the famed beluga whale now living in San Antonio, Texas

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Tyonek the beluga gained notoriety when stranded as a calf in Alaska in September of 2017. After being nursed back to health here in the state the whale would ultimately be sent down to San Antonio Seaworld where he now draws attention to the plight of the endangered Cook Inlet beluga population.

News

Father, daughter reunited as hospital makes visitor exception

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
A week after Marvin Abbott's arrival to Providence Alaska Medical Center, it became clear that his pleas to visit his daughter were being heard.

News

UAA researchers look for signs of COVID-19 in wastewater

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Researchers at UAA have refined a method to detect COVID in wastewater that could let communities know the virus is present before anyone experiences symptoms

Latest News

News

FBI explains role in Nome investigation of missing woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Nome Police Department is the lead agency in charge of Florence Okpealuk's disappearance. The FBI is providing technical assistance by analyzing cell phone data and surveillance video.

Environment

Killer whales take advantage of warming Arctic to hunt bowhead whales in new waters

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Scientists have evidence of killer whale predation on bowhead whales in the eastern Chukchi and Beaufort seas for the first time.

Back 2 School

Parents and educators react to ASD’s plan to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Some families are uncertain about a return to in-person learning this fall.

News

Anchorage bars struggle to stay open as pandemic continues to impact business

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Bars and restaurants are still looking for solutions to their loss of revenue during the pandemic.

Sports

Alaskans spend summer inside pro basketball bubbles

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage's Taylor Vincek and Fairbanks' Ruthy Hebard got the rare opportunity to experience life inside the NBA and WNBA bubbles this summer.

News

Suspicous package reported at Mat-Su Jewish Center cleared, no longer a threat

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
At least one facility has been evacuated following reports of a potential security concern.