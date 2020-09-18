Advertisement

The Fishing Report: September silvers on the Kenai River

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The seasons are changing and the Kenai River is a little quieter, making for great silver salmon fishing.

“It’s a good opportunity to get out of the house and get some late-season action in,” Luke Graham, owner of 59 Degrees North Outfitters, said. “Still plenty of chrome [silver salmon] fish around.”

Everybody has a different approach to catch silvers; Graham had our crew using bobbers and cured salmon eggs as bait. The limit for silver salmon is three per day, and Graham said you can fish for silvers well into the fall.

“Fish like to eat it [cured salmon eggs],” Graham said. “I think it’s because they like the way it tastes.”

All of the action can be watched in the video above.

