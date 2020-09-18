We dry off after some early rain showers, but our winds look to linger through much of the day on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We will be mostly cloudy on Friday with a high of 56 degrees and 30 mph wind gusts. Early showers should taper off in the late morning to early afternoon. Friday night we drop down to 45 degrees with 30 mph wind gusts and mostly cloudy skies. We will be mostly cloudy to cloudy on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees and 10 mph winds. Rain chances will be in the 60 percent range later in the day. Saturday night we drop down to 41 degrees with 10 mph winds while under cloudy and potentially rainy skies. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 54 degrees for a high on Sunday.

Storms out west have continued to move east and into the interior of western Alaska while dragging storm energy onshore along the Gulf Coast. Rain will continue to remain widespread near higher terrain through the weekend but should taper off across Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley during the day on Friday. Those gusty winds from out of the east should continue to diminish Friday morning over Turnagain Arm and the Knik River Valley. On Saturday, colder air will move down from the north and will bring much cooler temperatures to a good portion of Alaska. Due to cloud cover, overnight temperatures should be moderated overnight Saturday into Sunday. While temperatures are expected to fall near freezing over the Chugach Mountains, this means that minor snow accumulations at higher elevations cannot be ruled out. Air flow out of the southeast will generally allow for our mountains to block out storms during rain and snow events in the Anchorage Bowl. As this flow begins to weaken, then we will see higher chances for rain showers in the Anchorage area late Saturday into Sunday.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, strong storms in the vicinity of the Eastern Aleutians/Alaska Peninsula on Monday will continue southeastward into the Gulf/Northeast Pacific by Tuesday. This will move rain and wind over the Central to Eastern Bering Sea shifting now to the south and eastward over Kodiak Island and the Gulf. Cold air behind these storms will drop down out of the north across the eastern Bering Sea and Southwest Coastal Waters all the way through Wednesday. Monday through Tuesday, rain should be confined to the Gulf Coast, while much of Southwest and Southcentral Alaska look to stay drier (not completely dry) on the northern periphery of these storms. We can start to see winter like changes in our forecast late next week. Upper elevation temperatures could drop into the teens as colder air continues to drop down from the Arctic. It is still up for discussion on how far south that cold air will make it down. As this cold air meets up with storms pushing out of Southwest Alaska (stemming from the Gulf and Northeast Pacific) and then moving into Southcentral, we could see some mountain snow as we are still too far down the line to estimate the exact details and whether or not snow could make it down to ground level.

