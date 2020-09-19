A chance of clouds, showers and sun through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This weekend is likely to see a bit of everything, weather-wise. Clouds increase Friday night and bring a chance of showers by Saturday afternoon. By the time we get to Sunday, a chance of sunny breaks moves through the Anchorage area.

Northern Alaska, particularly the Brooks Range is expecting snow. The snow will be at the higher elevations starting tonight but move to the lower elevations starting Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.