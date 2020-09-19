Lawmakers respond to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87 from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said Friday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski issued a statement saying she is mourning the passing of the justice.

“I am personally deeply saddened by her passing and know that women around the world who have also admired her tenacity and spirit feel the same,” Murkowski said.

The senator said tonight was for honoring Ginsburg’s legacy. She made no further comments on how she would proceed in confirming a potential Supreme Court nominee to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

Sen. Dan Sullivan found out about Ginsburg’s passing when he was walking into Alaska’s News Source for a scheduled interview. When asked questions about his thoughts on the confirmation process, Sullivan said he would not answer at this time.

“I think right now the moment is to be respectful and remember her legacy,” Sullivan said while reminiscing on a dinner he had with the justice and her husband Martin Ginsburg.

“There will be plenty of opportunity to talk about next steps after this,” Sullivan said.

Al Gross, an independent candidate who is running as the Democratic nominee against Sullivan in the race for U.S. Senator, said Ginsburg was “a champion of the court.”

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for civil rights, women’s rights, and worker’s rights. Tonight, we as a nation mourn her loss, but must continue to carry on her legacy by striving to create a more perfect union," Gross said in a statement.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said the senate and nation mourn the passing of the justice but, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said the justice “inspired us and guides us to the values and ideals that are the good in America and the best in humanity.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg transcended the Supreme Court with her abiding faith that our institutions would ultimately see justice done, a love for the logic of the rule of law, and a pragmatic understanding of the real world," Berkowitz said in a prepared statement.

