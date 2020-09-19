Advertisement

Change in criteria, guidelines help ASD decide on students' return to school buildings

School district was operating on COVID-19 data from July. New risk level criteria released this month allow district to change course of action
last spring students were prepped on how to stay safe by reducing the spread of coronavirus
last spring students were prepped on how to stay safe by reducing the spread of coronavirus(none)
By Scott Gross
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Why is the Anchorage School District changing its mind when it comes to students going back to school? It’s a question many people are asking.

“We continue to look at case numbers,” ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said. “We sent out our data back in July with the best information at the time from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] as well as from the Department of Health and Social Services right here in our state.”

The information has changed a lot since July. Back then, a rolling average of over 30 COVID-19 cases over a one and two week period would put the school district at a high-risk level. That is where the district found itself just before the start of school.

“Again, if cases in our community spike and in Alaska spike tremendously, this might not be an opportunity in October,” Bishop said.

Bishop said that on Sept. 1, the CDC came out with new guidance with additional metrics that made a return to school more clear. On the 15th of this month, they provided even more primary and secondary data points. The guidelines are available on ASD’s webpage.

“They are based off case counts,” Bishop said. “They are based off testing, they’re based off hospital availability and they really provide a multitude of questions to look at and questions to pose to see if you are a ready school district, if you are a ready classroom.”

Based on the new information, the school district falls under the moderate-risk category. The schools in the district must have the ability to implement five key mitigation strategies, consistent and correct use of masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection and contact tracing.

“We procured hand sanitizer, masks, both disposable and cloth,” ASD Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth said. “We’ve got plastic face shields, humanity shields, we’ve got some plexiglass barriers.”

Roth says it’s an expensive move but it’s the right thing to do.

“We are in a good place as far as our ability to provide protective equipment, for our ability to provide sanitation supplies to staff and students,” Roth said. “That we can effectively disinfect schools as needed as appropriate and we’ve got some depth.”

The district says now is the time to start planning for a return because it will take time. It will take parents and families time to adjust their schedules, the school district to get a count of how many elementary students and teachers will choose to return and how to prepare.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeless services providers face new challenges in upcoming cold season

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s move toward the chillier season is going to mean more challenges for homeless services providers, particularly as groups navigate operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Mayor asks community to help bring COVID-19 numbers down so schools can open safely

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Health Officials expect to see COVID in Anchorage schools, they're asking the community to help bring numbers down.

News

Federal ‘BUILD’ grant is a promising signal to those involved in TSAIA cargo expansion plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hank Davis
The recent announcement of a $21 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the Alaska Energy Authority is a promising sign to those who are involved in the planning and negotiation processes for the expansion. The funding is to be utilized in developing an constructions a $90 million, 190,000 square-foot cold storage facility.

News

Memorial of 1,000 crosses erected to raise awareness about addiction resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
A group of local recovery advocates is hosting an awareness event to connect Alaskans to resources as overdose deaths are on the rise.

Latest News

News

Become a virtual detective at Alaska’s wildlife refuges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
Kids can become secret agents while exploring wildlife refuges in Alaska

News

Tlingit photo collection ‘not like anything else’ donated to Sealaska Heritage Institute

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A collection of photographs believed to be the largest collection taken by a Tlingit person will soon give anyone wanting to learn more about the history and culture of Angoon a unique window into the past.

News

Iditarod plans for 2021 race amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Iditarod has a multi-tiered approach for the 2021 race with contingency plans depending on the severity of cases in Alaska.

News

Growing AK: Planting bulbs to get a jump on spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's time to be thinking about next year's garden. It's almost time to plant blooms. Almost.

News

Alaska Supreme Court denies request to stop sending out controversial general election ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The state has already printed over 800,000 general election ballots.

News

Watch: Anchorage mayor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 9 hours ago
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and Anchorage Health Department officials discuss COVID-19 in the municipality.