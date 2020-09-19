Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester, New York, say two people died and 14 others were wounded at a backyard party early Saturday.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons says a male and a female died in the shooting. The 14 wounded people were taken to two different hospitals.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

He died after officers put a spit hood over his head and held him down for about two minutes in March.

The mayor fired the police chief on Monday because she said he initially misled her about the circumstances of Prude’s death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

