Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester, New York, say two people died and 14 others were wounded at a backyard party early Saturday.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons says a male and a female died in the shooting. The 14 wounded people were taken to two different hospitals.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

He died after officers put a spit hood over his head and held him down for about two minutes in March.

The mayor fired the police chief on Monday because she said he initially misled her about the circumstances of Prude’s death.

Major Crimes is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave. @ there are fatalities. There will be a press briefing @ Goodman & Short St. in about 30 minutes. — RPD Major Crimes Unit (@RPD_MCU) September 19, 2020

