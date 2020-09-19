ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS reports 86 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents and two among nonresidents. This brings the state total of cases to 7,674.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska, at least 267 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

There are now 5,191 active cases of COVID-19 with 4,472 of those cases in Alaska residents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 55

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12

Juneau City and Borough: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6

Bethel Census Area: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

North Slope Borough: 4

Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.