DHSS reports 86 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents
86 residents and two nonresidents
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS reports 86 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents and two among nonresidents. This brings the state total of cases to 7,674.
Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska, at least 267 people have been hospitalized with the virus.
There are now 5,191 active cases of COVID-19 with 4,472 of those cases in Alaska residents.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 55
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12
- Juneau City and Borough: 4
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6
- Bethel Census Area: 3
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
- North Slope Borough: 4
