Koot’s hosts live stream memorial for Peter Gavin Ettinger

Saturday, September 19 @ 4:00 p.m.
Ettinger was confirmed to be the victim in a crash
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Koot’s is having a live stream memorial and celebration of life for Peter Gavin Ettinger.

To watch the memorial click the Facebook link HERE.

There will be clips and testimonials from friends and family and lots of photos according to a post on the Koot’s Facebook page.

This event is also a fundraiser for Ettinger’s daughter, Kieran, a gofundme account has been set up in her name. So far the account has raised a little over $5,000.

Since the late 80′s, Peter Ettinger made Chilkoot Charlie’s one of the hottest spots in Anchorage with his “monster talent,” according to general manager and close friend, Doran Powell.

Watch the full story here: ‘Pete was our biggest band’: mourning the loss of Anchorage local legend

Ettinger died the morning of August 25, 2020 after being hit by a vehicle.

