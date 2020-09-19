Advertisement

Mayor asks community to help bring COVID-19 numbers down so schools can open safely

The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage
The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage health officials said Friday that children returning to the classroom will likely bring cases of COVID-19 to Anchorage schools. Dr. Bruce Chandler, medical officer for Anchorage, made the statement during a weekly health briefing carried live on the Municipality of Anchorage Facebook page.

“I commend the school district’s intensive planning and preparations for re-opening but we recognize we will have COVID 19 in schools,” said Chandler. “The more we do to reduce COVID-19 in the community and the more we teach and model safe behaviors with our kids, the less problems we will see.”

Chandler said Anchorage has seen a total of 424 positive COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, adding that 80% of those cases were detected in the last two months.

Municipal Epidemiologist Janet Johnston said the short-term projection is that overall cases of COVID-19 in the community will decrease. Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said he would like to see numbers drop so that schools can open safely. He said everyone has a responsibility to help.

“We have roughly a month to bring those numbers down,” said Berkowitz. “So the more we mask-up, the more we maintain physical distancing, the more we avoid high-risk behavior, the more the likelihood the school district can do what it set out to do and kids can go back to school.”

Health officials say one thing everyone can do to try and stay healthy is getting a flu shot. The Municipal Health Department will begin sponsoring free drive-through flu shot clinics at local schools as early as next week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeless services providers face new challenges in upcoming cold season

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s move toward the chillier season is going to mean more challenges for homeless services providers, particularly as groups navigate operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Change in criteria, guidelines help ASD decide on students' return to school buildings

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Scott Gross
Anchorage School district explains why plans have changed and why new CDC guidelines allow them to have children return to school buildings

News

Federal ‘BUILD’ grant is a promising signal to those involved in TSAIA cargo expansion plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hank Davis
The recent announcement of a $21 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the Alaska Energy Authority is a promising sign to those who are involved in the planning and negotiation processes for the expansion. The funding is to be utilized in developing an constructions a $90 million, 190,000 square-foot cold storage facility.

News

Memorial of 1,000 crosses erected to raise awareness about addiction resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
A group of local recovery advocates is hosting an awareness event to connect Alaskans to resources as overdose deaths are on the rise.

Latest News

News

Become a virtual detective at Alaska’s wildlife refuges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
Kids can become secret agents while exploring wildlife refuges in Alaska

News

Tlingit photo collection ‘not like anything else’ donated to Sealaska Heritage Institute

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A collection of photographs believed to be the largest collection taken by a Tlingit person will soon give anyone wanting to learn more about the history and culture of Angoon a unique window into the past.

News

Iditarod plans for 2021 race amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Iditarod has a multi-tiered approach for the 2021 race with contingency plans depending on the severity of cases in Alaska.

News

Growing AK: Planting bulbs to get a jump on spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's time to be thinking about next year's garden. It's almost time to plant blooms. Almost.

News

Alaska Supreme Court denies request to stop sending out controversial general election ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The state has already printed over 800,000 general election ballots.

News

Watch: Anchorage mayor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 9 hours ago
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and Anchorage Health Department officials discuss COVID-19 in the municipality.