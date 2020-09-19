Advertisement

NORAD intercepts Russian fighter aircraft overnight

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command was able to positively identify two Tu-160 bombers and two Su-35 fighter aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) three times Friday night, according to a post on the organization’s official Facebook page.

Reports say the Russian aircraft flew around the ADIZ zone for around four hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaska’s Nunavik Island. During this time the aircraft remained in international airspace, and at no time entered the United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

“The re-emergence of strategic competition between nations, and competitors who overtly challenge the free and open international order, characterizes our complex global security environment,” said General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander NORAD. “As competitors increase their reach, range and capability, our continental defense operations must be ready to detect, deter and defeat against threats in all domains.”

