Two pedestrians are dead after being hit by SUV

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Anchorage Police Department, two females were crossing A Street at 32 Avenue when they were hit by a dark Ford Expedition.

The SUV was driving northbound on A Street when the two were hit. APD reports the two pedestrians died at the scene. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was questioned by officers.

Officers were on the scene around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A Street was shut down for a period of time.

The names of the people involved have not been released. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Dispatch at 311.

