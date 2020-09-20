‘Because it’s important’ : local groups parade through Mountain View to get out the vote

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mountain View residents would have had a hard time sleeping in Saturday morning as a parade of cars covered in balloons and signs drove through the neighborhood encouraging everyone to make sure they go out and vote.

The parade started at the New Hope Church around 10 a.m. and the cars drove around until 1 p.m. Once they got back to the church, groups involved had tents set up and voting resources available for folks to get more involved in the upcoming elections.

The main organizer was Alaska’s Poor People’s Campaign. However, they were joined by The Alaska Center Education Fund, Alaska Counts, Anchorage Community Land Trust, Delta Sigma Theta Alaska, Native Movement, Native People’s Action, and March On Alaska.

Poor People’s Campaign Co-director, Besse Odom explained that it’s not the type of event where everyone was showing support for a particular candidate or even a particular issue. It was all about informing people in the neighborhood about what they can vote on come November and how they can vote.

“It’s important because we want to make sure that everybody’s voice is heard, regardless of your political affiliation. We want to make sure that folks know that this is an opportunity to let their elected officials know what their issues are and be a part of the democracy in which we live," Odom said.

For about three hours Saturday morning, the participants drove through the streets of Mountain View. All honking, yelling, and telling their neighbors where to go to learn more about their right to vote.

Once they finished their rounds, they circled back to the starting point where tents were set up manned by the groups handing out the resources they promised.

Some dates to keep in mind for folks planning to vote: voter registration ends on Oct. 4th, and election day is on Nov. 3rd.

