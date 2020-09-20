Car crash leaves five year old in hospital fighting for his life

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a single motor car crash that happened Saturday night around 6:45 p.m. on the Old Glenn Highway at Smith Road.

When Troopers arrived they found three adults and two children, one of the children had been pinned underneath the vehicle.

EMS and Troopers were able to free the child from underneath the vehicle and he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, it does not appear the people in the car were wearing seatbelts and alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

