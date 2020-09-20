Advertisement

Car crash leaves five year old in hospital fighting for his life

AST report alcohol to be a factor in collision
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike Saturday (Sept. 13, 2020)
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike Saturday (Sept. 13, 2020)(KWCH)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a single motor car crash that happened Saturday night around 6:45 p.m. on the Old Glenn Highway at Smith Road.

When Troopers arrived they found three adults and two children, one of the children had been pinned underneath the vehicle.

EMS and Troopers were able to free the child from underneath the vehicle and he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, it does not appear the people in the car were wearing seatbelts and alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NORAD intercepts Russian fighter aircraft overnight

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Reports say the Russian aircraft flew around the ADIZ zone for around four hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaska’s Nunavik Island.

News

DHSS reports 86 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
7,674 total cases in Alaska; active, recovered & deceased

News

Two pedestrians are dead after being hit by SUV

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:36 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The two were crossing A Street at 32 Avenue

News

Homeless services providers face new challenges in upcoming cold season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:14 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s move toward the chillier season is going to mean more challenges for homeless services providers, particularly as groups navigate operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Change in criteria, guidelines help ASD decide on students' return to school buildings

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:53 PM AKDT
|
By Scott Gross
Anchorage School district explains why plans have changed and why new CDC guidelines allow them to have children return to school buildings

News

Mayor asks community to help bring COVID-19 numbers down so schools can open safely

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM AKDT
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Health Officials expect to see COVID in Anchorage schools, they're asking the community to help bring numbers down.

News

Federal ‘BUILD’ grant is a promising signal to those involved in TSAIA cargo expansion plans

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
The recent announcement of a $21 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the Alaska Energy Authority is a promising sign to those who are involved in the planning and negotiation processes for the expansion. The funding is to be utilized in developing an constructions a $90 million, 190,000 square-foot cold storage facility.

News

Memorial of 1,000 crosses erected to raise awareness about addiction resources

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
A group of local recovery advocates is hosting an awareness event to connect Alaskans to resources as overdose deaths are on the rise.

News

Become a virtual detective at Alaska’s wildlife refuges

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM AKDT
|
By Taylar Perez
Kids can become secret agents while exploring wildlife refuges in Alaska

News

Tlingit photo collection ‘not like anything else’ donated to Sealaska Heritage Institute

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
A collection of photographs believed to be the largest collection taken by a Tlingit person will soon give anyone wanting to learn more about the history and culture of Angoon a unique window into the past.