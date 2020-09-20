Advertisement

DHSS reports 94 new cases among Alaska residents

(AP images)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS today announced 94 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. These are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (32), Fairbanks (17), Northwest Arctic Borough (8), Nome Census Area (6), Bethel Census Area (5), Juneau (5),  Eagle River (4), North Pole (3), Palmer (2), Sitka (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Homer, Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, Kotzebue, North Slope Borough, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

DHSS reports 94 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents and no new nonresident cases. This brings the state total of cases to 7,767.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska, at least 268 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

There are now 5,284 active cases of COVID-19 with 4,465 of those cases in Alaska residents. There have been a total of 45 deaths related to COVID-19.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 35
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20
  • Juneau City and Borough: 5
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 5
  • Nome Census Area: 6
  • Sitka City and Borough: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 9
  • North Slope Borough: 3
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spiders of Alaska: Facebook group helps folks identify spiders and overcome fears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Most people will avoid spiders when they can, and even squash them when they can't, but a man here in Alaska is trying to help others overcome that fear through the power of education.

News

Spiders of Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
You often hear spiders described as creepy crawlies, but one local man says once you get to know them, especially the ones here in Alaska, you may find that they're not so creepy after all.

News

Juneau teen crashes car into two homes causing over $300k in damages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
The 17-year-old male was suspected of driving under the influence.

News

Drive by shooting sends two victims to the hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Over night shooting off Arctic Blvd.

Latest News

Politics

Senator Murkowski releases statement on Ginsburg replacement process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election

News

Fatal car crash after short chase with Troopers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Fatal car crash in Nikiski

News

Car crash leaves five year old in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Single car crash leaves a child fighting for his life

News

NORAD intercepts Russian fighter aircraft overnight

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Reports say the Russian aircraft flew around the ADIZ zone for around four hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaska’s Nunavik Island.

News

DHSS reports 86 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:28 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
7,674 total cases in Alaska; active, recovered & deceased

News

Two pedestrians are dead after being hit by SUV

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:36 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The two were crossing A Street at 32 Avenue