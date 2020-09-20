DHSS reports 94 new cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS today announced 94 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. These are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (32), Fairbanks (17), Northwest Arctic Borough (8), Nome Census Area (6), Bethel Census Area (5), Juneau (5), Eagle River (4), North Pole (3), Palmer (2), Sitka (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Homer, Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, Kotzebue, North Slope Borough, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

DHSS reports 94 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents and no new nonresident cases. This brings the state total of cases to 7,767.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska, at least 268 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

There are now 5,284 active cases of COVID-19 with 4,465 of those cases in Alaska residents. There have been a total of 45 deaths related to COVID-19.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 35

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20

Juneau City and Borough: 5

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 5

Nome Census Area: 6

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 9

North Slope Borough: 3

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

