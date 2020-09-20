Advertisement

Drive by shooting sends two victims to the hospital

By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two females were transported to the hospital after being shot according to the Anchorage Police Department. Dispatch received a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Indiana Street off Arctic Blvd. around 1 a.m.

Police say a dark SUV or sedan was in the area and fired shots at a residential complex. Both females were shot, one has non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim’s condition has changed to life-threatening.

If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video please call Dispatch at 311 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 907.561.STOP.

