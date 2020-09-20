Drive by shooting sends two victims to the hospital

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two females were transported to the hospital after being shot according to the Anchorage Police Department. Dispatch received a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Indiana Street off Arctic Blvd. around 1 a.m.

Police say a dark SUV or sedan was in the area and fired shots at a residential complex. Both females were shot, one has non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim’s condition has changed to life-threatening.

If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video please call Dispatch at 311 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 907.561.STOP.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.