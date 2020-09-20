Advertisement

Fatal car crash after short chase with Troopers

(AP)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say they tried to stop 22-year-old Olivia Mapes after her vehicle crossed the center and fog lines on the Kenai Spur Highway in Nikiski. According to the Troopers Daily Dispatch, Mapes did not pull over and then turned off the Kenai Spur Highway. AST says Mapes crashed into 63-year-old Eric Clark who was driving northbound.

Mapes was pronounced dead at the scene. AST says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and had outstanding arrest warrants.

Clark and the occupants in his vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car crash leaves five year old in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Single car crash leaves a child fighting for his life

News

NORAD intercepts Russian fighter aircraft overnight

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Reports say the Russian aircraft flew around the ADIZ zone for around four hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaska’s Nunavik Island.

News

DHSS reports 86 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
7,674 total cases in Alaska; active, recovered & deceased

News

Two pedestrians are dead after being hit by SUV

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:36 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The two were crossing A Street at 32 Avenue

Latest News

News

Homeless services providers face new challenges in upcoming cold season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:14 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s move toward the chillier season is going to mean more challenges for homeless services providers, particularly as groups navigate operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Change in criteria, guidelines help ASD decide on students' return to school buildings

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:53 PM AKDT
|
By Scott Gross
Anchorage School district explains why plans have changed and why new CDC guidelines allow them to have children return to school buildings

News

Mayor asks community to help bring COVID-19 numbers down so schools can open safely

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM AKDT
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Health Officials expect to see COVID in Anchorage schools, they're asking the community to help bring numbers down.

News

Federal ‘BUILD’ grant is a promising signal to those involved in TSAIA cargo expansion plans

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
The recent announcement of a $21 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the Alaska Energy Authority is a promising sign to those who are involved in the planning and negotiation processes for the expansion. The funding is to be utilized in developing an constructions a $90 million, 190,000 square-foot cold storage facility.

News

Memorial of 1,000 crosses erected to raise awareness about addiction resources

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
A group of local recovery advocates is hosting an awareness event to connect Alaskans to resources as overdose deaths are on the rise.

News

Become a virtual detective at Alaska’s wildlife refuges

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM AKDT
|
By Taylar Perez
Kids can become secret agents while exploring wildlife refuges in Alaska