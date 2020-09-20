Fatal car crash after short chase with Troopers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say they tried to stop 22-year-old Olivia Mapes after her vehicle crossed the center and fog lines on the Kenai Spur Highway in Nikiski. According to the Troopers Daily Dispatch, Mapes did not pull over and then turned off the Kenai Spur Highway. AST says Mapes crashed into 63-year-old Eric Clark who was driving northbound.

Mapes was pronounced dead at the scene. AST says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and had outstanding arrest warrants.

Clark and the occupants in his vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

