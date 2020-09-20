Juneau teen crashes car into two homes causing over $300k in damages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just after midnight on Saturday the Juneau Police Department received a report of a red Toyota that had crashed into two homes causing damage. Officers arrived to find a 17-year old at the crash and was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. The teen had a minor cut on his hand.

The teen was suspected of driving under the influence and later released to his parents. No one else was injured during the crash or in the homes.

According to the report from JPD, criminal charges against the 17-year old male will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, including charges of DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.

Police say alcohol and excessive speed appear to be a factor in the cause of the crash; estimated damages of the two homes may exceed $300,000.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.