Senator Murkowski releases statement on Ginsburg replacement process

Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses Alaska media in Dec. 2018 (KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Senator Lisa Murkowski said Sunday she opposes taking up a nomination for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November presidential election.

“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed. I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia. We are now even closer to the 2020 election – less than two months out – and I believe the same standard must apply.”

GOP Sen. Murkowski says she doesn’t support taking up SCOTUS nomination so close to election.

