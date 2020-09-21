5-year-old dies following weekend car crash in Palmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a 5-year-old has died following a car crash Saturday in Palmer.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on the Old Glenn Highway at Smith Road. Troopers say the boy was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Troopers and EMS were able to free the boy and take him to the hospital, where he died Sunday night.

Three adults and another child were involved in the crash. Troopers say the four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said in their initial dispatch, “at this time it does not appear that seat belts were worn by the occupants of the vehicle and alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in this collision.”

The crash is being investigated by the Bureau of Highway Patrol in Palmer.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.