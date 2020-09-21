71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents and nonresidents Monday. The state’s alert level is high due to the average daily case rate over the last two weeks.

Of the new cases, 70 were residents and one was a nonresident in Fairbanks. The nonresident case is under investigation, DHSS said. The new cases bring the state total to 7,838 cases with 6,906 of those cases in Alaska residents.

The DHSS coronavirus dashboard states there are currently 5,354 active cases of the virus with 4,634 of those cases in residents.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, however, three more people were hospitalized. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, a total of 45 people with the virus have died.

The coronavirus dashboard shows that 44 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. An additional three people are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus. Statewide, 13 people with or suspected of having the virus are on a ventilator. At least 271 people have been hospitalized.

A total of 428,645 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect a new individual for every test. Over the past week, 4,723 tests have been conducted. DHSS says the average percentage of daily psotive tests over that time period was 2.28%.

Five of the new cases were reported in children younger than 10; four are between 10 and 19; 15 are in their 20s; 15 are in their 30s; 10 are in their 40s; 13 are in their 50s; four are in their 60s and four are in their 70s. Of the new resident cases, 28 are male and 42 are female.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 35

Homer: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19

North Slope Borough: Five

Northwest Arctic Borough: Two

Juneau: Five

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One

Dillingham: One

Kusilvak Census Area: One

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.