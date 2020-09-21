Advertisement

71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

(WAGM)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents and nonresidents Monday. The state’s alert level is high due to the average daily case rate over the last two weeks.

Of the new cases, 70 were residents and one was a nonresident in Fairbanks. The nonresident case is under investigation, DHSS said. The new cases bring the state total to 7,838 cases with 6,906 of those cases in Alaska residents.

The DHSS coronavirus dashboard states there are currently 5,354 active cases of the virus with 4,634 of those cases in residents.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, however, three more people were hospitalized. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, a total of 45 people with the virus have died.

The coronavirus dashboard shows that 44 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. An additional three people are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus. Statewide, 13 people with or suspected of having the virus are on a ventilator. At least 271 people have been hospitalized.

A total of 428,645 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect a new individual for every test. Over the past week, 4,723 tests have been conducted. DHSS says the average percentage of daily psotive tests over that time period was 2.28%.

Five of the new cases were reported in children younger than 10; four are between 10 and 19; 15 are in their 20s; 15 are in their 30s; 10 are in their 40s; 13 are in their 50s; four are in their 60s and four are in their 70s. Of the new resident cases, 28 are male and 42 are female.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 35
  • Homer: One
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19
  • North Slope Borough: Five
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Two
  • Juneau: Five
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One
  • Dillingham: One
  • Kusilvak Census Area: One

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

Coronavirus

US nears 200,000 virus deaths; Europe adopts tougher restrictions as infections surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in the U.S. are deeply worried about the resumption of school and college and the onset of cold weather, which will force more people indoors.

Coronavirus

US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan permits limited shore excursions and requires passengers to wear masks and stay apart from other people during those excursions. Passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

Coronavirus

Milwaukee family of 4 evicted despite national COVID-19 eviction moratorium

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WISN Staff
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Boy, 11, warned after wearing ‘inappropriate’ Hooters face mask to Fla. school

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.

National

Over 10 million people under weather warnings ahead of TS Beta

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.

News

DHSS reports 94 new cases among Alaska residents

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:10 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
This brings the total number of cases to 7,767 among residents and nonresidents

National

Biden to focus on health care in Supreme Court debate

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:01 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is using the sudden Supreme Court vacancy to reinforce his argument that the upcoming election should be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s handling of health care and the coronavirus.