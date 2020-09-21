Advertisement

8th annual Rock & Walk; building awareness about pregnancy and infant loss

Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People came together in honor of little ones lost. The TEARS Foundation helps families emotionally and financially after losing a child, the organization held its 8th Annual Rock & Walk at Cuddy Family Park in Midtown. Photojournalist Phil Walczak takes us there.

This event was hosted by the Alaska Chapter of The TEARS Foundation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

