Advertisement

Anchorage teen remembers grandma in Alzheimer’s awareness essay contest

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:11 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jessie Carlisle’s grandmother lost her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Carlisle, who’s from Anchorage, said her family spent a year taking care of her as she battled the disease. The choice to look after her was Carlisle’s way of giving back to the woman who she had admired her whole life, but she said it wasn’t easy.

“It’s just a different dynamic because I so used to her before, being independent and telling me what to do and teaching me, but once Alzheimer’s entered her body it kind of flipped all of a sudden and she was still the same person, she just wasn’t making decisions like she used to," said Carlisle.

It was that experience that Carlisle shared in a heartfelt essay to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. She talked about how the disease impacted them both and gave a word of advice for other families that might be going through the same thing.

“I think people get afraid because they don’t know how to handle it and they back away and don’t want to be apart of their life anymore, I would say just not to be afraid and to go ahead and put yourself out there and try to help them any way you can to the best of your ability and be apart of their life," she said.

Carlisle’s submission was chosen from nearly 2,000 entries nationwide. She was named a runner up and received $1,000 in scholarship money.

Since the program’s inception, AFA has awarded nearly $300,000 in college scholarships to students impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Jessie’s time with her grandmother taught her to cherish the moments with loved ones and inspired her to want to raise awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

“If I could go back in time, I would ask her advice about everything and I would ask her to tell me stories," Carlisle wrote in her essay. “I would record it all and save it so that I could have it forever."

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Matanuska-Susitna Education Association announces official strike vote results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association announced Monday 85 percent of eligible voters voted to authorize a strike.

News

UAA receives Tree Campus Higher Education designation for 11th year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Makayla Clark
UAA has received the Tree Campus Higher Education designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for the 11th consecutive year.

News

More young bears, less food send them to Juneau’s garbage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A larger than normal number of young bears and dwindling natural food supply for them are forcing the animals to head for Juneau’s garbage with unusual frequency.

News

Growing AK Planting Bulbs 2

Updated: 14 hours ago
The ground isn't cold enough yet to plant your spring bulbs but it's getting close. Here are some tips to get ready.

News

DHSS reports 94 new cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
This brings the total number of cases to 7,767 among residents and nonresidents

Latest News

News

Spiders of Alaska: Facebook group helps folks identify spiders and overcome fears

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Most people will avoid spiders when they can, and even squash them when they can't, but a man here in Alaska is trying to help others overcome that fear through the power of education.

News

Spiders of Alaska

Updated: 20 hours ago
You often hear spiders described as creepy crawlies, but one local man says once you get to know them, especially the ones here in Alaska, you may find that they're not so creepy after all.

News

Juneau teen crashes car into two homes causing over $300k in damages

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
The 17-year-old male was suspected of driving under the influence.

News

Drive by shooting sends two victims to the hospital

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Over night shooting off Arctic Blvd.

Politics

Senator Murkowski releases statement on Ginsburg replacement process

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election

News

Fatal car crash after short chase with Troopers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Fatal car crash in Nikiski