Groups seek review of Alaska gas project regulatory decision

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Conservation groups have asked a federal appeals court to review a regulatory decision authorizing a mega liquefied natural gas project in Alaska.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club asked the U.S. District Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit to review the decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission earlier this year. The Alaska gas project is far from a done deal, with investors, funding and customers for a project lacking.

A FERC spokesperson says the agency does not comment on matters in litigation.

