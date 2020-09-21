Advertisement

Heading into fall with clouds and showers

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday is the Autumnal Equinox which signals the first day of fall. For Southcentral, a very typical fall weather pattern is emerging, including clouds and showers. Temperatures throughout much of the week will hover in the mid to low 50s.

Rain is expected across the coastal areas of Southcentral for the first part of the week. A few showers are likely to make it over the mountains into Anchorage.

