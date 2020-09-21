Advertisement

Matanuska-Susitna Education Association announces official strike vote results

MSEA must provide the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District with 72 hours notice prior to a strike
The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association announced Monday 85 percent of eligible voters voted to authorize a strike.
The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association announced Monday 85 percent of eligible voters voted to authorize a strike.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's important to note that this doesn't mean a strike will happen. The result only provides MSEA the legal authority to do so if a settlement is not reached.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean a strike will happen. The result only provides MSEA the legal authority to do so if a settlement is not reached.

“As we head back to the bargaining table this morning our goal remains the same; to work collaboratively with the School Board to reach a tentative agreement that can be ratified by our members,” said Dianne K. Shibe, President of MSEA in a press release. “If we cannot reach a compromise, our members have given us a mandate to exercise our legal authority to strike. We will exercise that right if need be.”

According to the union, the results show a 93 percent participation rate of eligible voters. The results were certified by the Anchorage League of Women Voters.

Monday morning, the MSEA bargaining team and the MSBSD bargaining team will meet to continue negotiations.

Monday morning, the MSEA bargaining team and the MSBSD bargaining team will meet to continue negotiations.

