Matanuska-Susitna Education Association announces official strike vote results

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association announced Monday 85 percent of eligible voters voted to authorize a strike.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean a strike will happen. The result only provides MSEA the legal authority to do so if a settlement is not reached.

“As we head back to the bargaining table this morning our goal remains the same; to work collaboratively with the School Board to reach a tentative agreement that can be ratified by our members,” said Dianne K. Shibe, President of MSEA in a press release. “If we cannot reach a compromise, our members have given us a mandate to exercise our legal authority to strike. We will exercise that right if need be.”

According to the union, the results show a 93 percent participation rate of eligible voters. The results were certified by the Anchorage League of Women Voters.

MSEA must provide the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District with 72 hours notice prior to a strike.

Monday morning, the MSEA bargaining team and the MSBSD bargaining team will meet to continue negotiations.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.