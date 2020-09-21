One day out from the start of Fall and we hold onto Fall like conditions with cloudy skies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We will be cloudy on Monday with a high of 54 degrees and light winds. Monday night we drop down to 44 degrees with 10 mph winds, cloudy skies as well as 15-30 mph winds out of the east along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. We will be cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees and 10 mph winds. Tuesday night we drop down to 45 degrees with 10 mph winds and cloudy skies. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 56 degrees for a high on Wednesday.

Storms will continue to slowly move east across Southcentral Monday morning producing rain showers across the area with more concentrated showers across the Susitna Valley and Talkeetna Mountains. The rain producing storms in the northeastern Gulf of Alaska should weaken and move north on Monday. During this storm track the system will produce rain from Cordova to the Prince William Sound area and into the southern parts of the Copper River Basin through today. Most of the rain will fall near the coast as well as the higher elevations. As the storm continues to weaken, by Monday afternoon and evening we can just expect a few showers north of the Chugach Mountains and into the Interior.

By late Monday and into Tuesday, another storm system moves into the Gulf of Alaska looking to deliver rain and winds. We are predicting Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) to Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) with the heaviest rains from Kodiak Island to the Eastern Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound area. From Kodiak Island to the Prince William Sound area, we could see 2-4″ of rain through Wednesday, while Seward can expect 1-2″ of rain. North of the Chugach Mountains, most of the area will be dry with lingering clouds slowly thinning late Tuesday into Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds across Southcentral.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, Fall continues to resemble fall across the area while colder air moves into the Bering Sea on Friday. Storms will continue to move into the Gulf through Friday as several smaller weakening storms start joining into one larger storm system. The colder air in the Bering Sea (over the Bering Strait) will continue to move south into the Central Bering Sea through Sunday. This could lead to snow or a rain snow mix for the Bering Sea and Western Aleutian Island Chain. This plunge of colder air could drop temperatures into the low 30′s and upper 20′s for Southwest Alaska on Friday. Storms moving into the Gulf on Saturday will be bringing up warmer air and could return temperatures to the 40′s for the Southwest. Storms moving from out of the west and to the south of the Aleutian Chain on Friday will then move north into the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday. These storms have the potential to return heavy rainfall to coastal areas of Southcentral on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.