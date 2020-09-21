Advertisement

UAA receives Tree Campus Higher Education designation for 11th year

UAA designated as Tree Campus Higher Education
UAA designated as Tree Campus Higher Education(KTUU)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage received the Tree Campus Higher Education designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for the 11th consecutive year.

“It really recognizes UAA’s commitment to our green spaces on campus,” Kara Monroe, UAA’s grounds supervisor said.

According to UAA’s website, there are more than 70 trees on the Anchorage campus, and some of those are not found anywhere else in Alaska.

“We have a pretty huge diversity of trees that we’ve planted on campus, and quite a few of them are definitely unusual in Southcentral,” Monroe said.

The Tree Campus recognition is available to two- and four-year accredited colleges and universities that meet standards, like having a tree care plan, tree advisor committee, dedicating money to the trees and observing Arbor Day, according to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website.

“It’s bestowed upon universities that show their commitment to the health and management to their campus forests. And also to promote environmental stewardship to the students, the faculty, the staff, and the surrounding communities,” Monroe said.

According to Monroe, UAA’s campus is a little less than 400 acres, and only about 150 acres of that is developed. She said there is a lot of woodland area with native trees.

“We try to pursue a no net tree loss,” Monroe said. “The trees we plant now, they are going to be around for 20, 30, 40, 50 years."

Monroe added, “I think it’s just good to know that UAA takes their stewardship of this land seriously so we’re able to pass that on to the community."

