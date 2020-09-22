50 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska with 46 of those cases in residents.

Four new cases were reported in nonresidents and all four were identified in Anchorage, the DHSS coronavirus dashboard states.

The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total to 7,886 cases with 6,950 of those in residents. There are currently 5,173 active cases of the virus in the state, DHSS data shows.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, but since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 45 people with the virus have died.

At least 272 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began, DHSS data shows. An additional 39 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and four people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Statewide, 14 people with or suspected of having COVID-19 are on a ventilator. DHSS hospital data from Tuesday morning shows there are still 226 ventilators available in the state, 68 intensive care unit beds available and 533 inpatient beds available.

Since the pandemic began, 431,191 COVID-19 tests have been conducted although that number does not reflect a new person for each test.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 32

Kodiak: One

Fairbanks: Three

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Four

Northwest Arctic Borough: Five

Aleutians West Census Area: One

Editor’s Note: this report is based on initial data and will be updated.

