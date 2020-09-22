Advertisement

63 Bed, Bath and Beyond stores set to close

Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of the year.
Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of the year.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:24 AM AKDT
(Gray News) - Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of the year.

Sixty-three stores are set to close as part of restructuring attributed to COVID-19.

In July, the company said it would be closing about 200 stores over two years, and in August, it announced 2,800 jobs would be eliminated to try to tighten up finances.

According to CNN Business, stores in the following locations will close:

Alabama
  • Alabaster
  • Birmingham
Arizona
  • Phoenix
California
  • City of Industry
  • Fremont
  • Mira Loma
  • Paso Robles
  • Stockton
  • Victorville
Colorado
  • Aurora
  • Greeley
Connecticut
  • Danbury
  • Farmington
  • Milford
  • Torrington
Florida
  • Casselberry
  • Pembroke Pines
  • Port St. Lucie
Georgia
  • Douglasville
Illinois
  • Bolingbrook
  • Chicago
  • Dekalb
  • Orland Park
Indiana
  • Bloomington
  • Merrillville
  • Two in Indianapolis
Kentucky
  • Lexington
Louisiana
  • Harvey
Maryland
  • Gaithersburg
  • Hanover
  • Salisbury
Maine
  • Auburn
Michigan
  • Allen Park
Missouri
  • Kansas City
North Carolina
  • Concord
  • Raleigh
Nebraska
  • Lincoln
  • New Jersey
  • Howell
  • Rockaway
New York
  • Rochester
  • New York
  • Staten Island
  • Watertown
  • Syracuse
  • Flushing

Ohio

  • Holland
  • Pickerington
  • Beavercreek
  • Columbus
Oregon
  • Gresham
Pennslyvania
  • Plymouth Meeting
Tennessee
  • Nashville
Texas
  • Austin
  • Hurst
  • Watauga
  • Missouri City
Utah
  • Layton
  • West Jordan
Virginia
  • Arlington
Washington
  • Everett
Wisconsin
  • Brookfield
West Virginia
  • Martinsburg

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

