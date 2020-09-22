Alaska allows online sales of raffle tickets due to virus

(AP) - Alaska plans to allow the online sale of raffle tickets for the first time to help nonprofit organizations faced with limited fundraising opportunities because of coronavirus restrictions.

Alaska Public Media reported the state Department of Revenue approved the temporary change over the summer allowing organizations holding charitable gaming permits to sell raffle tickets and draw winners online. State Gaming Unit Director Katrina Mitchell says this is the only instance in which any online gaming has been permitted.

The change is limited to raffles and is set to expire Nov. 15 with the scheduled end of the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration.

