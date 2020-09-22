Alaskan man indicted for making threats to a California synagogue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 49-year-old man from Alaska has been indicted for threatening to kill people at a synagogue in California.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, William Alexander allegedly called the California synagogue on Nov. 1, 2019 and left a voice message threatening to “kill” its Jewish congregants.

If convicted, the release states Alexander could spend as much as five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

A federal grand jury in Alaska indicted Alexander on Sept. 17 and the indictment was filed the next day. He is expected for a detention hearing on Sept. 30.

