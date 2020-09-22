Advertisement

Anchorage police investigate suspicious death near Midtown storage business

Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday morning.
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday morning.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Tuesday morning near a Midtown storage business.

Police say they responded to the business by Florina Street, not far from the intersection of Elmore and East Tudor roads, in response to a dead man lying in the bushes.

“Upon arrival, officers made observations at the scene that has warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” wrote police in a community message.

APD says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Police are waiting to inform next-of-kin to identify the man.

clarification: This story has been edited to more specifically identify the the location of where the body was found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

