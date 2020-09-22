Clearwater Lodge in Delta Junction a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Clearwater Lodge restaurant and bar in Delta Junction is being called a total loss following a fire reported early Tuesday morning.

According to Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Castleberry, a report of the fire came into dispatch around 2:30 a.m. The fire was reported by people camping in the area.

“It’s a sad thing,” Castleberry said, adding that the lodge was a staple for the community.

According to Castleberry, the lodge burned down six years ago. A KUAC report in 2014 said that a teenager was arrested for the fire. The new lodge was opened in 2016, Castleberry said.

The cause of the latest fire is under investigation. Alaska State Troopers said a deputy fire marshal from Fairbanks will be assisting in that investigation.

No injuries were reported, Castleberry said.

