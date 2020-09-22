Cloudy skies for our first official day of Fall as winds stay on the light side

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We will be cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 54 degrees, light winds as well as 15-30 mph winds out of the east along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Tuesday night we drop down to 47 degrees with light winds and cloudy skies. We will be cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 55 degrees and 10 mph winds. Wednesday night we drop down to 44 degrees with light winds and cloudy skies. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 54 degrees for a high on Thursday.

Storms continue to move from Kodiak Island headed east across the northern Gulf of Alaska, bringing Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) to Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) through Wednesday. Smaller storms will continue to push in the same direction as the larger storms, keeping coastal areas quite wet through the rest of our forecast period. We can expect as much as 2-4″ of rain from Kodiak Island to western Prince William Sound through Wednesday. Some of this rain will spill over the Chugach Mountains and into parts of the southern Copper River Basin, but most inland areas in Southcentral will mostly be dry with a few showers possible at times.

A bulk of these storms will begin to exit off to the east on Wednesday, which will allow winds to diminish across the Gulf. While most of these storms move off to the east, some of this storm energy has the potential to move the other way and off towards the west across the central Gulf. Most of this movement will stay confined to the open waters of the Gulf, but some of the moisture associated with these storms will move toward Southcentral. So we can expect increasing chances of rain for inland areas Wednesday through Thursday.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Monday, storms should keep our Fall pattern of rainy weather going for most of the region, but primarily the Bering Sea, the Alaska Peninsula and the Gulf Coast. As decently strong storms move into the Gulf, late Friday and Saturday are looking to be the wettest for the Alaska Mainland. The vastness of these storms stretching from Bristol Bay all the way to the southeast, will allow for moisture and rain to push north into the Alaska Interior. The center of these storms should move into the Prince William Sound area on Sunday morning. Then, air flow out of the northeast could push these storms back into the Gulf and then into Bristol Bay on Monday. On Friday, air flow from the north is expected to push cold Arctic/Polar air over the Bering Sea. Storm energy could bring showers to the Western Bering Sea and Aleutian Island Chain through the remainder of the forecast period. High pressure should develop over the Kamchatka Peninsula that will help bring warmer air from the western Pacific Ocean and mixing with low pressure storms and colder air over the Kamchatka Peninsula. These storms could strengthen Monday morning and then head to the Western Aleutians on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.