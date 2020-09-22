Murkowski supports COVID-19 testing, vaccine to encourage tourism in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaska’s congressional delegation wants to help the tourism industry get back on track after the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual town hall hosted by the Alaska Chamber, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she supports boosting assistance programs for businesses.

She also stressed the need for diligent testing and a vaccine because people won’t travel if they don’t feel safe.

“If they aren’t ready to get on that airplane, if they’re not ready to get on the cruise ship and then get on the train to head north because they don’t feel safe then the federal programs we’re putting in place to kind of hold everybody together they don’t marry up yet,” she said.

Before the pandemic hit, Cruise Lines International Association estimated Alaska was poised to have its best cruise ship season ever with a projected 1.4 million tourists.

Rep. Don Young said he supported testing people for COVID-19 before they board a cruise ship and during their voyage.

Young said it was important to focus on repairing the economy since people who can’t afford basic needs like rent likely won’t be spending money on travel.

