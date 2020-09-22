Police search for 20-year-old man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Devin Owens, 20, is wanted on several counts of sexual abuse of a minor, but Anchorage police say they have been unsuccessful in apprehending him so far.

Owens was indicted for sexual abuse of a minor on Sept. 11, according to a statement from the Anchorage Police Department. The indictment stems from an alleged incident in April where Owens started communicating with a minor he knew online.

Police say the initial investigation shows that Owens and the minor met up several days after they began communicating and a “sexual interaction took place.” Police do not believe there are other victims at this time.

The department is seeking information on Owens' whereabouts and anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 311. According to police, Owens is 6 feet tall, weighs 132 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.