Advertisement

Police search for 20-year-old man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor

Devin Owens, 20, is wanted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
Devin Owens, 20, is wanted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.(Credit: APD)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Devin Owens, 20, is wanted on several counts of sexual abuse of a minor, but Anchorage police say they have been unsuccessful in apprehending him so far.

Owens was indicted for sexual abuse of a minor on Sept. 11, according to a statement from the Anchorage Police Department. The indictment stems from an alleged incident in April where Owens started communicating with a minor he knew online.

Police say the initial investigation shows that Owens and the minor met up several days after they began communicating and a “sexual interaction took place.” Police do not believe there are other victims at this time.

The department is seeking information on Owens' whereabouts and anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 311. According to police, Owens is 6 feet tall, weighs 132 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free meals for Mat-Su students extended to December

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The National School Lunch Program has been extended until Dec. 17 or until funds run out to provide free breakfast and lunch for students.

State

Undercover Hong Kong ‘investors’ dupe Pebble Mine execs, share private meetings describing political influence, vision for 180-year mine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Undercover "investors" recorded meetings with Pebble Mine executives, revealing details about the vision for the mine that were previously undisclosed.

News

Murkowski supports COVID-19 testing, vaccine to encourage tourism in Alaska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
During a virtual town hall, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she supports efforts to find a COVID-19 vaccine because tourists won't travel to Alaska if they don't feel safe.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
There are currently 5,173 active cases of the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

Anchorage police investigate suspicious death near Midtown storage business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The death was reported Tuesday morning.

News

Sen. Sullivan supports Trump naming a nominee to the Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Sen. Dan Sullivan said on Tuesday morning that he support's the president's plan to name a nominee to a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Clearwater Lodge in Delta Junction a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Clearwater Lodge restaurant and bar in Delta Junction is being called a total loss following a fire reported early Tuesday morning.

News

Alaska man indicted for making threats to a California synagogue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A 49-year-old man from Alaska is being indicted for threatening to kill people at a synagogue in California.

News

Alaska allows online sales of raffle tickets due to virus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska plans to allow the online sale of raffle tickets for the first time to help nonprofit organizations faced with limited fundraising opportunities because of coronavirus restrictions.