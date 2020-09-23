Advertisement

Can’t rule out a brief shower or two as our Fall like forecast continues today and into the rest of the week

Cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with 10 mph winds and a high of 55 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We will be cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 55 degrees and ten mph winds. Wednesday night we drop down to 45 degrees with ten mph winds and cloudy skies.

We will be cloudy on Thursday with a high of 55 degrees and light winds. Thursday night we drop down to 44 degrees with light winds and cloudy skies. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 57 degrees for a high on Friday.

Weakening storms over the northern Gulf will continue to bring areas of moderate to heavy rain through Wednesday morning from Prince William Sound and the coastal mountains extending south into Kodiak Island. The rain will decrease in coverage and intensity on Wednesday as the system weakens, but most coastal areas will still see wet conditions.

Additionally, winds will gradually diminish from Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) to Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) on Wednesday. A strong low-pressure system moving up from the southeast will bring periods of rain showers north of the coastal mountains into Anchorage, the Mat-Su and the Copper River Valleys through the next few days, but rain amounts will be on the light side and it will be dry more often than wet in the valley.

On Wednesday into Thursday, another notable low-pressure storm develops and moves from the southeast into the northern Gulf. This system will enhance rain in coastal locations and increase winds up to Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) on Wednesday and then weaken a bit on Thursday.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Tuesday, a typical fall pattern is expected to persist through the forecast period.

A series of low-pressure systems are expected to pass from the Gulf of Alaska and into the eastern Bering Sea on Saturday, which will bring the highest probability of rain to the Alaska mainland Saturday and Sunday. The storm is then expected to remain nearly stationary over the Alaska Peninsula, which will bring showery activity to the Southwest, the Alaska Peninsula and Central Bering/Aleutian Island Chain. For Southcentral, airflow out of the south is expected to continue our overcast sky pattern with rain more than likely over the Gulf Coast, Kodiak Island and areas of high terrain. Storms over eastern Russia will drop down to the south bringing a cold air-mass over the western Bering Sea on Saturday while delivering Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) to the western Bering Sea on Saturday as well.

These storms will move south during the day on Monday before moving north into the eastern Gulf late Monday night. The system should move into Southeast Alaska by Tuesday, which would result in a few impacts to Southcentral. Smaller storms will move out of the Gulf and into the Kenai Peninsula bringing Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) and heavier rain to the area.

