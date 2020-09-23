COVID-19 cases identified at 2 Mat-Su schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Both Wasilla High School and Butte Elementary School have at least one case of COVID-19, a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The cases are currently under investigation, but only Butte Elementary will be closed Wednesday. Spokesperson Jillian Morrissey said the school will close since the case was identified late Tuesday, and the public health contact tracers need more time to conduct contact tracing.

Wasilla High School will still open on Wednesday, in part, Morrissey said, because the public health contact tracers found out about the case early enough to conduct a proper investigation.

Morrissey said close contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 cases will be contacted if they were exposed. Those students will be excluded from attending school for two weeks.

